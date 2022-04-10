East Tennessee remembers the legacy of the legendary Loretta Lynn

Lynn was a trailblazer for other women performers. She broke the glass ceiling and was the first woman to win the CMA's Entertainer of the Year award in 1972.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at the age of 90. Her family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills.

Lynn was a trailblazer who rose from poverty to stardom as a plain-spoken singer whose music reflected what was actually happening in her life. She sang about marriage, divorce, settling scores with rivals and even infidelity.

"It was really Loretta who knocked down those doors for all of today's female country singers," Tim McAbee, President of First Class productions, said. "She was still humble about it."

McAbee said he has loved Lynn's music ever since he was a child, but it wasn't until he started hiring her for concerts that he got to know her better.

"Loretta Lynn was a true giant," Wayne Bledsoe, a longtime music critic and writer, said.

Lynn's father was a Kentucky coal miner. She got married when she was just 14 years old. When she decided to begin her music career in the early 60s, she already had four children.

"She was always sweet and gracious is what I remember about her," Tom Bugg, general manager of the Tennessee Theatre, said. He recalled seeing her play at the theatre twice in 2006 and 2012.

Her fierce songwriting and singing soon skyrocketed her to the top of country music. She wasn't afraid to sing about real life -- like marital problems and alcohol abuse.

"To me... it’s like the first real female empowerment song is 'Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind).' That was around the time Helen Reddy comes out with 'I am Woman.' Everybody goes crazy over that. Over on the country side, Loretta Lynn is saying she’s not going to put up with this crap, which is great," Bledsoe said.

Lynn was a trailblazer for other female performers. She broke the glass ceiling and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award in 1972.

"She loved to work. She loved her fans. She always delivered a wonderful show," McAbee said.

Lynn also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2013.

Her career was once again propelled when she released her memoir.

"She was human, and she's the first to admit it. But she brought a lot of joy and a lot of happiness to everybody that knew her," McAbee said.

The last time McAbee saw her was precious for him.