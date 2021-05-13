Watch Kelsea Ballerini celebrate Knoxville in her latest music video

East Tennessee's own Kelsea Ballerini has a new video that dropped Thursday. It's for her new song "half of my hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee's own Kelsea Ballerini has released her latest music video, and it's sure to bring a few tears to the eyes of those who grew up in Knoxville.

Ballerini's song "half of my hometown" features fellow Knoxvillian and country star Kenny Chesney, and is a love letter to her home of Knoxville and her East Tennessee fans.

The video weaves a story of two Kelsea Ballerinis: One of the Kelsea who moved away from her hometown to pursue her dreams in Nashville, and another one exploring what her life could have been like if she had stayed in Knoxville.

"Cause half of me will always be from Knoxville, Tennessee, my hometown,

'cause I'm half of my hometown," Ballerini sings, alongside lyrics calling out to her fellow Central High School Bobcats.

Some of the video was shot in Knoxville and features some familiar spots around town, including Fountain City, Knoxville Central High School and the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.