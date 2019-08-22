PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — East Tennessee-- are you ready for this?

Pigeon Forge has all kinds of unique shops and attractions, and it's constantly getting new ones added in to mix, and now, it will have a liquid nitrogen ice cream shop to add to the ever-growing list.

Buzzed Bull Creamery announced Thursday in a news release that it will open in Pigeon Forge before the end of the year.

The liquid nitrogen creamery will "specialize in made-to-order non-buzzed (without alcohol) and buzzed (alcohol infused, 21+) ice cream, nitro milkshakes, and coffee," the release said.

The shop will have 32 flavors, 20 mix-ins and more than 30 liquor options for those age 21 and older.

"Considerably different than traditional ice cream, liquid nitrogen offers a noticeably smoother texture the moment the ice cream and nitro milkshake hits your taste buds," the release said.

Some of the boozy recipes available will include:

Buzzed Bull Creamery

- Honey Pecan, a honey ice cream or milkshake creation with pecans, whipped cream and an option to add in bourbon.

- Death By Chocolate, a chocolate ice cream or milkshake recipe with brownie bites, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce to top it all off, with a boozy accompaniment of chocolate vodka available.

Buzzed Bull Creamery

-Tiger Stripes will be a chocolate peanut butter ice cream or milkshake order with peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce and a "suggested buzz" of spiced rum.

-The Dreamsicle is made of orange cake batter ice cream, with waffle cone pieces, whipped cream and an option for orange vodka to be put in the mix. You can get it as a milkshake as well.

"Fusing the liquid nitrogen with the non-buzzed and buzzed flavors, mix-ins and toppings makes this sweet treat an ideal pairing to family outings, group ventures, and night caps," the release said. "Both adults and kids are captivated as they watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform into a frozen state in a matter of seconds."

According to the release, the franchise team of the location has roots in the Pigeon Forge community and is excited to bring the concept to East Tennessee.

They haven't announced a location yet, but do have a Facebook page where you can follow along with their progress. You can find it here.