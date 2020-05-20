BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a medical emergency involving a bicyclist on the Foothills Parkway at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.

Seymour resident Michael Barker, 59, was riding his bicycle approximately 5 miles east of Walland when he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to park officials. Emergency responders and medically trained bystanders performed CPR on-site before Barker was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

In addition to National Park Service employees, emergency responders with American Medical Response (AMR) and Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, according to park officials. No additional details are available at this time.