Prescribed burns planned for Cades Cove on Feb. 25

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Prescribed burns are scheduled for Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on February 25.

Fire management staff plan to set fire to 428 acres of fields in the popular area to reduce fuel for accidental fires, restore habitat, and maintain the historic landscape.

The areas to be burned include the 90-acre Rowans Branch unit along Sparks Lane and the 338-acre Primitive Baptist Church unit along Hyatt Lane. The Primitive Baptist Church, Primitive Baptist Church road, and Hyatt Lane will be closed during burn operations to all motorists and pedestrians.

The Cades Cove Loop Road will be open, along with the other historic structures, but visitors will likely see the fire and smoke in the area. There may be temporary delays or closures during the burn efforts in order to keep visitors safe.

Fire managers ask that drivers reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, motorists should roll up windows and turn on headlights.

The park has been doing prescribed burns for the last 20 years. The fires will be closely monitored for safety and to make sure the fire stays within the planned locations.

"Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted these burns during the spring and fall under specific prescription parameters to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats, and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove."

"Park staff closely monitor fire weather conditions including vegetation and soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature, and relative humidity to ensure that conditions meet the burn plan objectives for the site."