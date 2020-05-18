KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the first weekend the Great Smoky Mountains National Park launched Phase One of its reopening plan, visitors from 26 states and Washington, D.C. showed up.
For the most part, visitors dispersed throughout the national park. However, some of the more popular areas, like Rainbow Falls, drew crowds.
"Parking lots overflowed and people parked along the roadside for about a mile to access the trail," said Dana Soehn, spokesperson for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "At these places, there seemed to be little regard for following social distancing guidance in the parking lots, destinations, and restroom areas."
This weekend, visitors crowded the area once again.
Here's a list of two dozen places to go exploring that might draw smaller crowds than the Rainbow Falls trail head.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
1. Rocky Top/Thunderhead Mountain (via Anthony Creek Trailhead in Cades Cove)
2. Mount Camerrer
3. Gabes Mountain
4. Hen Wallow Falls
5. Sugarlands Mountain Trail
6. Huskey Gap
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
7. Pinnacle Gap
8. White Rocks
9. Tri-State Peak Trail
10. Chadwell Gap
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area
11. Honey Creek Loop
12. Twin Arches
13. Yahoo Falls
14. Angel Falls
15. Slave Falls
16. Grand Gap Loop
South Cumberland State Park
17. Fiery Gizzard Trail
18. Grundy Lakes Loop
19. Big Creek Gulf Trail
20. Greeter Falls Loop
East Tennessee
21. West Overlook Trail (House Mountain)
22. Lookout Tower (Frozen Head State Park)
23. Ozone Falls (Cumberland Mountain State Park)
City of Knoxville
24. Sharp's Ridge Trails
25. Ijams Nature Center Trails
26. Fort Dickerson Park Trails
