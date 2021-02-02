Use it! | Zoo Knoxville installs free sunscreen dispensers to protect visitors

The dispensers are part of the United Cancer Support Foundation's efforts to prevent melanoma. They installed a dozen dispensers at the zoo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's easy to spend all day at the zoo, watching monkeys swing and elephants wander while the sun bears down on visitors. Zoo Knoxville wants to make sure visitors are able to protect themselves while enjoying their time with the animals.

They participated in a program with the United Cancer Support Foundation to install a dozen touchless sunscreen dispensers across the zoo. The dispensers give people sunscreen they can put on arms, legs and necks while exploring the zoo's exhibits.

The dispensers will be maintained by the United Cancer Support Foundation every week, according to Mercedes Ringgold, who works with the foundation.

She said she got the idea for the Sun Safety Program and the touchless dispensers while traveling. They were in a zoo in New Orleans, she said.

"Melanoma is the forgotten cancer. It's the most underfunded cancer by federal agencies," Ringgold said. "So we saw an opportunity to step in there and fill that gap."

Officials said the dispensers have been installed across Knox County and in several parks including Victor Ashe Park, Caswell Park and Love's Creek. They said the dispensers are also at World's Fair Park.