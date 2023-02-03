Zoo Knoxville to host kickoff for Covenant Kids Run on Saturday

Kids who participate in the run will run a total of 25 miles from Feb. 4 through April 1, when they will complete the final mile of the marathon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, kids at Zoo Knoxville will have a chance to start a months-long marathon named the Covenant Kids Run.

The run starts on Feb. 4 at the Zoo Knoxville entrance. Then, participants will have until April 1 to log 25 miles before gathering at the Clinch Avenue Bridge for the final mile of the marathon. Admission to Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 4 will also be free for each child who registers for the kickoff, as well as one accompanying guest. The run starts at 12 p.m.

Kids will start the run near the zoo entrance before running past the Beastro and past the river otter exhibit. Then, participants will run through the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus before walking past the rhinos, elephants and giraffes. Then they will run to the gorilla exhibit and walk past it before finishing the race past the red wolves.

Anyone who wants to participate in the kickoff event and the overall Covenant Kids Run should register online.