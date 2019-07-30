KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monroe County is just about 45 minutes south of Downtown Knoxville down Interstate 75. It's a beautiful part of East Tennessee that sits next to the Unicoi Mounains. And it's the perfect place to spend a day away without breaking the bank.

Enjoy some history and natural beauty

If you were to take all of the things you love about East Tennessee's natural beauty and combine them into one area, you would have Monroe County.

The county was established in 1819 and named for President James Monroe. It has a total area of 653 square miles and is home to more than 46,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

From beautiful farmland to views from mountain tops that look like pieces of art, this county has something for everyone, including a piece of Cherokee National Forest.

The first place you can visit is the Cherohala Skyway. The Skyway, otherwise known as TN 165, connects Tellico Plains with Robbinsville, North Carolina, for 40-plus miles of 2-lane road.

“Its a byway that really draws individuals from all over, whether you're a Jeep enthusiast or in a car club, you like to cycle or even if you're in a motorcycle club, the Cherohala Skyway is a destination you have to try," Blaire Best, the marketing director for Monroe County, said.

And a detour to Bald River Falls using Forest Service Road 210 from the skyway is well worth it, with views of the 90-foot waterfall available right on the road. The waterfall is one of the most impressive and scenic in all of East Tennessee.

Best said this is a great sight for all ages because you can see it from the comfort of your car.

“So no matter if it's spring, summer, winter or fall, you can pull over and take in the beauty,” she explained.

To get there from Tellico Plains, turn onto the Cherohala Skyway and go on for about 5 miles, then turn right onto FR 210, going past the ranger station. The falls will be six miles upstream on the right.

Next, you'll want to check out the Fort Loudoun Historic Park, located in the valley of the Little Tennessee River, for a history lesson.

The park features a museum, visitors center and places to have a picnic. But more than that, it’s a location where you can get a glimpse of what life was like during the French and Indian war.

The park holds events like musket firing and weekends where people dress up in garrison and pioneer attire, Best said.

It's one of the earliest British forts on the western frontier, having been built in 1756, and was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1965.

Check out all of the activities and events available at the park here.

Attractions to check out

There are a few more places that are a must see while you're in the county, including the Lost Sea in Sweetwater.

"The Lost Sea is America's largest underground lake and a registered national landmark," Lisa McClung, the general manager of the Lost Sea, said.

And nearly 150,000 people visit it every year.

"It is a cool place to visit, literally, because it is only 58 degrees," Mcclung explained.

And getting to the lake is an adventure in and of itself. After walking through a big yellow tunnel, the cave opens up to magnificent views of stalagmites and stalactites as you meander down to the lake.

"It's exciting! You're going underground, you're going on a boat," Mcclung said.

But if going underground into a cave is not up your alley, there are plenty of other options.

If you're looking to sit back, relax and enjoy a glass of wine, just down the road is Tsali Notch Winery.

Named after a historic Cherokee leader, Tsali Notch is located in Monroe County, approximately nine miles off of Interstate 75 The vineyard specializes in muscadine grapes, grown on over 6,000 vines on 21 miles of trellises, covering 35 acres of a 202-acre estate.

Want something to munch on now that you've had a glass or two? Head on over to world-famous Benton's in Madisonville. The Smoky Mountain Country Hams shop is the perfect spot for bacon lovers, whether you like it smoked or not.

Benton's has been in business since 1947 when it was started by the late Albert H. Hicks, a dairy farmer who began curing and selling country hams out of a painted block building, according to its website.

Restaurants to eat at

While you travel around the county, you'll likely work up an appetite. So where should you stop?

Well, if you're still looking to get in that last-minute beach trip before summer ends, you don't have to go far.

Right on the river and along the Cherohala Skyway sits the Tellico Beach Drive-in.

The Monroe County landmark has been in business for 50 years and is known for its hot dogs, making it the perfect lunch stop.

"Hot dogs with chili and slaw all the way," Kainan Kinny, whose family has worked there for years, told 10News

"People give us nothing but compliments on that."

Wash it down with a milkshake, and you'll want to keep coming back for more.

Looking for a late lunch or dinner before you head home? Make a pit stop at Bert's Hometown Grill & Pizzeria in Madisonville. It sits in a house that was built in 1917, giving you plenty of historic feels.

"We decided we wanted to remodel an old building instead of building a brand new one, and things have evolved over 32 years," owner Bert Blankenship told 10News.

Inside you'll find all kinds of Monroe County memorabilia, along with great food.

Bert's favorite is the Chicago chicken breast with saltines and Swiss cheese on it.

Although it may take a little bit of gas money to visit all of these locations, and there might be more than enough for just one day, the time spent enjoying them will be priceless.

Got an East Tennessee spot you want to see profiled? Email newstips@wbir.com.