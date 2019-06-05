KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is out with its Summer Movie Magic lineup and there are 12 showings this year.

The theatre said Friday night screenings will include modern or cult classics -- like The Breakfast Club and Jaws.

Sunday matinees will feature older classics or family films like a Little Mermaid Sing-Along and The Wizard of Oz.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Tennessee Theatre box office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 865-684-1200. The ticket price for each movie is $9 for adults, $7 for children under 12 and seniors 65 and over; and a six-entry punch card is $45 for adults and $36 for children and seniors.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCREENINGS

The Breakfast Club June 21 • 8 p.m.

Jaws July 12 • 8 p.m.

Monty Python & The Holy Grail July 19 • 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters August 2 • 8 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever August 16 • 8 p.m.

Unforgiven August 23 • 8 p.m.

SUNDAY MATINEE SCREENINGS

City Lights June 23 • 3 p.m.

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along July 14 • 3 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz July 21 • 3 p.m.

North by Northwest August 4 • 3 p.m.

Singin’ In The Rain August 18 • 3 p.m.

The Iron Giant August 25 • 3 p.m.

“We love celebrating our legacy as a grand movie palace with this summer film series,” said Becky Hancock, the Theatre’s Executive Director. “Movies have been screened here since opening day in 1928, and we love showing the classics from various decades. Seeing a film on the Tennessee’s big screen, surrounded by its beauty with a crowd of other movie-goers, is an unforgettable experience. I invite you to join us for Summer Movie Magic and make your own memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Tennessee Theatre provided the following descriptions of each movie:

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high school students meet in Saturday detention and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

City Lights (1931)

With the aid of a wealthy erratic tippler, a dewy-eyed tramp who has fallen in love with a sightless flower girl accumulates money to be able to help her medically. Directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin.

Jaws (1975)

When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach resort, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along (1989)

A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain in an attempt to become human and win a human prince's love.

Monty Python & The Holy Grail (1975)

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.

North by Northwest (1959)

A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies.

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Anxious about his future after high school, a 19-year-old Italian American from Brooklyn tries to escape the harsh reality of his bleak family life by dominating the dance floor at the local disco.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.

Unforgiven (1992)

Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job, with the help of his old partner and a young man.

Iron Giant (1999)

A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy.





