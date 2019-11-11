CLINTON, Tenn. — At the new South Clinton playground, every piece of equipment serves a unique role, and every child, no matter their disability, can enjoy just being a kid. It's something some families take for granted.

Natalie and David Erb's dream for an inclusive playground in Anderson County began when their daughter Amelia passed away at age five.

"In our loss, my husband David and I formed Milly’s Wings really to channel our grief for those individuals who have special needs," Erb said.

"When we were raising her, as a family, we would go out to festivals, pools and playgrounds. She was wheelchair-bound. She couldn’t speak. We found ourselves doing as many things as we could as a family, but we were always separated. If we want to playgrounds, Fiona could run, slide and swing, but there wasn’t equipment that could support Amelia. So, in her passing, we just really had a calling to advocate for children who are so often not heard."

The Erbs teamed up with another parent in the area, Christina McNally, who visited the adaptive playground in Karns and wanted the same opportunity for her community.

"I felt like it changed my life. I had never been to a playground like that. I had never really considered what it was like to need a playground like that," McNally said.

McNally approached City Council who told her the South Clinton playground was in need of an upgrade, but they only had $75,000 in the budget, so she would have to raise the rest of the money they'd need to make the playground fully-inclusive.

For months, the Erbs and McNally worked to raise the money.

"I stayed up late after the kids went to bed. That's when I did my grant writing, and my husband would edit all my grants," McNally said.

Local Lions Club Chapters stepped in with grants of their own. One of which funds a set of musical instruments that are inscribed with brail, so children who can't see can use them.

"Getting involved with a project like this playground, we're serving our community," Clinton Lions Club Secretary Neal Vaughan said.

The park is officially open, but they're still waiting on a few finishing touches. They hope it's an asset to the community and families with disabilities for years to come.