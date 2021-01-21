An East Tennessee author shows kids what life is like as a Little Person

Charlie Higdon wrote a children's book based on his real-life experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Charlie Higdon and his twin sister, Frances, graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School and the University of Tennessee.

But it's Charlie Higdon's early childhood that inspired his new book: 'Charlie's Blue Boots.'

"Charlie's Blue Boots is based on a true story. It's based on an experience that I had when I was about five years old," he said.

His legs were growing crooked, kind of bow legged, which is common in Little People.

"I had to go to a hospital, Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, where I met Dr. Michael Ain who is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in this situation, and he is also a Little Person," he said.

The surgery he had is called tibial osteotomy.

During his recovery he wore blue casts on his legs. Those were Charlie's blue boots.

His book is based on a story his grandmother, Judye James, wrote at the time.

Charlie turned to Crippled Beagle Publishing in Knoxville to publish it and Aerin Rhoades to illustrate it.

"Aerin is well is not only a great illustrator but she is my best friend. We've known each other since we were at Sacred Heart Cathedral School," he said.

The story gives children a glimpse of life as a Little Person.

"I am a Little Person living in a big world."

Perhaps it will prevent some of the stares and comments like he's endured from kids who just didn't know any better.

"My parents always taught me that when it comes to those situations I have to decide whether they are ignorant, curious, or just plain mean," he said. "I want this book to educate kids on treating people who are different the same way... I want not only kids but also adults to learn that despite our differences, we're all the same. We're all the same. We're all human beings, and we should be treated as such," he said.

Charlie's next book is called 'Standing Tall While Being Small.'

It's another opportunity to share the challenges and adjustments he's made as a Little Person living in a big world.