KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's Aldabra Giant Tortoise is out for the summer and basking in the mud.

During the warm spring and summer months, Al can be seen in Tortoise Territory— he's hard to miss because he weighs about 525 pounds.

"This time of year, Big Al gets to come out," said Clara, one of Zoo Knoxville's Herpetology Keepers.

Big Al, who's about 125 to 150 years old, has been in the greenhouse all winter.

"The main concern for bringing out Al is temperature," Clara said.

She said the temperature has to be above 55 degrees at night and above 80 during the day for three days in a row to bring him out.

You can find him in his mud wallow. He likes the mud because it keeps him cool and it keeps the bugs off of him.

"He loves to coat it all over himself," she said.

He stays outside all night but the smaller tortoises have to come in at night because predators, like raccoons, can eat them.

Bg Al loves having people visit him and having people come by, look at him, and chat with him, according to the zoo.

He's also just super excited to be eating grass.

So next time you make a trip to Zoo Knoxville, give Big Al a wave!

