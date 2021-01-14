Meditation instructor offers free classes on Zoom on Saturdays

Meditation can be an option to improve your mental, physical and spiritual health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bob Eklund has meditated twice-a-day for decades.

The founder of Tennessee Holistic Wellness shares the practice with others during a series of Saturday classes.

He teaches four-class courses and eight-class courses that meet once a week.

They are free on Zoom.

He suggests participants use the textbook "Close Your Eyes, Open Your Mind" by Dada Nabhaniilananda.

Email Bob at reklund212@gmail.com to sign up for the free class and get the Zoom invitation.