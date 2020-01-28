OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Art Center hosts its annual soup dinner fundraiser Friday, January 31.

For the last 29 years, the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday, the non-profit invites people to its Souper Bowl. Guests will enjoy a soup dinner and go home with a handmade soup bowl.

Master Potter Bill Capshaw tells Emily Stroud about Souper Bowl 2020

WBIR

Master Potter Bill Capshaw and some of his pottery students make the soup bowls.

Souper Bowl 2020 guests will leave the event with a one of a kind soup bowl

WBIR

The event is sold out and the waiting list is growing.

To secure a ticket, place the winning big on special soup bowls. The online auction ends Wednesday, January 29, at 5:00 p.m.

Oak Ridge Art Center offers pottery classes taught by Master Potter Bill Capshaw

WBIR