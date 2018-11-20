Students in two cities on two different continents are linked through one artist. That one fact is facilitating a two-year long education program.

The students are not only learning a lot but are also building relationships.

Tennessee students at Nature's Way Montessori School talk to students in France through video conferencing with the help of Mary Campbell, who acts as their translator.

The two classes are connected by Beauford Delaney. The artist was born in Knoxville, went to Austin High School, and eventually ended up in Paris.

"He's an impressionist and he uses a lot of bright colors, green, yellow," fifth-grade student Mia Ghenov said.

Nature's Way Art Guide Dawn Kunkel said, "He was a very prolific artist. He had done portraits, landscapes, abstract works, so there are just so many lessons to choose from."

The students drew pictures of the artist. His life provides a framework to learn about not only art but also history, the Civil Rights movement and different cultures.

"Also there was even a STEM component with the program," Dawn said.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

She said the once-a-month video meetings started last January with the debut of the two-year program called Classes Duo.

The two classes on different continents got to know each other and then they got to meet each other last month in Paris.

"It was very exciting to across the sea and see them because we've been communicating and painting with them and showing them. It was very interesting to see them," Mia said.

She and the rest of the class saw the Mono Lisa at the Louvre and sketched outdoors and did an art project with the kids at Jean Zay Public School.

We did a portrait of one another where they honored basically Beauford in producing a portrait. We also got to have a special viewing at a gallery of Beauford Delaney's works," Dawn said.

They were immersed in the culture of the city where Beauford Delaney spent his last years.

"It was beautiful and I loved the interesting foods and all of the art and museums and walking everywhere," Mia said.

Classes Duo helps the children increase their knowledge, build relationships, and expand their view of the world.

Mia said, "I can be more open about talking to other people in different languages and trying new types of painting."

Next, they hope their French friends will travel to Tennessee.

The Knoxville Museum of Art has the largest public collection of Beauford Delaney's art.

© 2018 WBIR