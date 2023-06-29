40 Years of Straight from the Heart: COVID-19 Vaccine

The development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time ushers in what one doctor calls "The Golden Age of Vaccines"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Life as we knew it, before March 11, 2020, has for the most part returned. We’re traveling at record numbers and gathering with family, friends, and strangers.

Still, mention the word "pandemic," and for many, memories of isolation, separation, and fear come flooding back.

As the world navigated the unknown during the COVID-19 lockdown, researchers and pharmaceutical giants wasted no time in developing vaccines to protect against the deadly virus.

Dr. Bill Smith, the founder of the Knoxville-based Alliance for Multispecialty Research, called it unprecedented. The lab headed up a host of clinical trials to study the vaccines and their impact on people who were willing to get the experimental shot.

"At AMR, we had approximately 10,000 people in COVID-19 vaccine studies across the country. We had never seen anything like that volunteer participation in projects we had done previously," said Smith.

10News Anchor Robin Wilhoit volunteered to take part in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. Our cameras captured her journey through the clinical trial process. She received two doses of the experimental shot over three weeks.

Through follow-up blood draws from Wilhoit and the thousands of other volunteers, researchers studied the findings with the ultimate goal of getting a safe vaccine to the masses in record time.

By late 2020 they delivered. The first shipment of the vaccine was shipped to Knox County in December.

The first shots followed. Healthcare providers at UT Medical Center were among the first to receive them. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout expanded to those among the most vulnerable, senior adults.

Today, people six months and older can get the shot. Dr. Smith said the world of science accomplished its mission.

"It dramatically reduced the hospitalization rate. It dramatically reduced the community effects of COVID-19 and has helped us return to normal life a whole lot faster."

Going forward, Dr. Smith said the insight gained from COVID-19 vaccine research will lead to new scientific and medical breakthroughs. Right now, clinical trials are underway to develop one vaccine that protects against COVID-19 and flu.