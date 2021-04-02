"All missing person cases need an ending" | Wednesday is National Missing Persons Day

Officials said that more than 600,000 people disappear each year.

National Missing Persons Day was Wednesday, Feb. 3. It's meant to memorialize people who have been missing in the U.S. and focus people's attention on helping to find them.

According to the National Unidentified and Missing Persons System, more than 600,000 people disappear each year.

Luckily, some of them have been found andor families, learning about what happened to a missing person, and possibly seeing them once again, can fill what otherwise seems like an unfillable void.

"There are people and children every day going missing in this day and time, and there shouldn't be," said Darla Jackson, a historian who wrote Harlan County Haunts which explores the county's myths and tales. "With our technology, we should not have all of these missing people, but we do."

Jackson helped connect Sonja Kate Blair Adams to her daughter, who was searching for answers about her mother in the mystery of "Mountain Jane Doe" in Harlan County.