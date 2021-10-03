Boy with rare blood cancer raises money for animal shelter

Preston 'P-Man' Wells held a yard sale to raise money so he could help buy food for shelter pets.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Animal Shelter will be able to feed more animals in their kennels, after one young boy's selfless act.

Officials with the shelter said that Preston 'P-Man' Wells held a yard sale to raise money so he could help buy food for shelter pets. They shared pictures of his donation on Facebook — several bags and cans of dog food and cat food.