Distemper cases found in East Tennessee raccoons, officials say

Officials said cases of distemper are usually more common during the spring and summer months.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Communities across East Tennessee may have noticed more raccoons running around. Officials with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said this is normal as the weather warms up and more animals search for food.

However, they also warned cases of distemper tend to tick up during warmer seasons, especially among raccoons. The TWRA said raccoons are usually more susceptible to contracting distemper.

The illness is usually fatal and may spread to pets if they are not vaccinated against it. It can be especially dangerous to dogs, affecting their gastrointestinal, respiratory and nervous systems.

Experts previously said the distemper virus circulates through wildlife approximately every 5 to 7 years and during this time, dogs and other pets are at a higher risk of contracting and spreading it. It has been reported in foxes, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, mink and ferrets in the past, according to veterinary experts.

It is mostly spread through airborne exposure like sneezing or coughing, but can also be transmitted through shared food and water bowls in shelters. Animals can also pass distemper to their children when they are born.

Around two months ago, a Morristown animal center reported cases of distemper among its population and promptly responded, preventing the virus from spreading to many people's pets.