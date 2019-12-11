A fixture at the Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga Chuck, has moved on to his final reward.

On a webpage Tuesday the Aquarium posted this: 'Chattanooga Chuck died in his sleep last night. Flurries are blowing on the cold, blustery winds in Chattanooga this morning as one season seems to give way to yet another.'

We're told he always perked up for his 'day in the sun,' also known as Groundhog Day, when he would go paw-to-paw with the likes of Punxsutawney Phil and other whistlepigs.

Chuck was born in the care of a licensed wildlife breeder, who had been contacted by Susie Grant, the Tennessee Aquarium’s guest engagement manager.

Susie was looking to expand the Aquarium’s educational program opportunities through the addition of another native animal, according to the Aquarium.

Dr. Chris Keller, the Aquarium's veterinarian, said 'His long life of ten and half years was a testament to the love and care he received throughout his tenure as the star of Chattanooga's Groundhog Day celebration for many years. We will all miss him.'