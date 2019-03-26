SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Gloria Burkhart was on her way to church choir practice on Sunday afternoon when she saw what she thought was a newborn calf that one of her beef cows had just given birth to.

"But, them the 'calf' jumped up and started running off," she wrote in an email to 10News.

She said the small animal actually turned out to be a raccoon "who was not welcome."

Then in the video, you can see the cows chase the raccoon away from the herd.

They nudge at it with their heads, trying to get it out of their area.

The little guy scampers along through the herd, but they keep after him.

Have you ever seen anything like that before?

RELATED: WATCH: Black bear wanders inside Margaritaville Resort in Gatlinburg, group spotted at rental cabin