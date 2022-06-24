x
Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asking for food donations to help community feed pets

The Humane Society said in a single hour on Thursday they received calls from people trying to surrender six different dogs because they couldn't afford to feed them
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society said they were asking for donations of pet food on Thursday to help community members feed their pets.

In a single hour Thursday morning, they said they received calls from people asking to surrender six different dogs because they could not afford to feed them. However, the Humane Society said they did not have room to take the dogs in.

They also said their pet food pantry is almost completely empty. They said they accept any brand of dog and cat food as donations for the pet pantry.

"We would love to be able to help provide food to people struggling to feed their animals," they said on social media. "If you can help donate to help people be able to keep their pets it would be amazing!"

Officials also said donations can be sent through online purchases. Anyone who wants to donate pet food can send it to 5252 East Morris Boulevard, Morristown, TN 37813.

