Happy Birthday, Henry! Oldest captive rhino celebrates turning 40 at wildlife rescue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A fresh lettuce and watermelon “cake” and a cold hose drizzle awaited Henry the rhinoceros at his milestone birthday party.
Henry, a 4,600-pound Indian rhinoceros, on Saturday celebrated his 40th birthday at Carson Springs Wildlife in northeast Alachua County, his home for the last five years.
He is the country’s oldest Indian rhinoceros in captivity, according to Rhinos of the World, and is only one of a handful of his species to reach the age of 40.
In 2008, after spending time in South Africa and developing a passion for exotic wildlife preservation, Janks and his wife, Christine, transitioned their 264-acre property from a horse breeding facility to the conservation it is today.
