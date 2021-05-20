World Bee Day: Beekeeper talks about vital role bees play in East Tennessee environment

Bees are one of the most important parts of our environment, and experts encourage people to recognize them on World Bee Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just by pollinating plants, bees are one of the most vital components of our environment. And on World Bee Day, experts are encouraging people to recognize humanity's small, yellow friends for all they do.

Charlie Parton is a bee-keeping veteran with over 40 years of experience. He, like many beekeepers, wants people to save the lives of bees. Most of all, regardless of whether someone is afraid of them, he said people should not kill bees.

According to the keeper, who was inspired by his father-in-law, there are several things working against bees' survival.

“Pesticides, habitat and mites that carry and transmit viruses that are detrimental to beekeepers and bees," he said.

They are not the only ones who need help, though. Beekeepers also help their communities by maintaining colonies and keeping bees healthy, and they can run into issues.

“Support your beekeepers because we really need them,” said Parton.

Helping bees and beekeepers is not hard. First, people can simply plant bee gardens. These gardens are usually filled with local plants that pollinate a lot, attracting local pollinators and helping feed them.

That includes plants like sunflowers, lavender and coneflowers.

People can also become citizen scientists by collecting data on their favorite pollinators.