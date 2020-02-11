Dia de Los Muertos starts Sunday

It's all about celebrating the lives of those who came before us.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — The Mexican holiday of Dia De Los Muertos started Sunday.

"This is a celebration for life," said Martha Baltazar of Louisville.

She grew up learning about Dia De Los Muertos in Mexico.

"Everything that we are doing here is a party. We are remembering the people that passed away and we are remembering them. We are offering to them the food, the drinks, the things that they liked to be doing when they were alive," Baltazar said.

Martha is working with Karla Alejandre to assemble an altar.

This helps to welcome the souls of the dead back to the world of the living for a night of celebration.

The altar has multiple levels and each represents something important.

"The very first level is where it means Heaven. That is where you put the pictures of your loved ones, the people you are honoring and remembering and who you are making this ofrenda to them, which is like, we are welcoming you, we are remembering you," she said.

The next level has water to drink and soap for the spirits to clean up after their long journey back to the living world.

Of course, they are going to be hungry.

"The next level is the ofrenda, which means we are offering them, like the food and the drink that they used to love: mole and tinga and pan, beer and mezcal tequila. All the stuff Mexicans love," she said.

The colorful paper surrounding the altar is to show the movement of air. When a soul arrives, it will create a wind that will move the paper.

Marigold flowers are bright in color and have a strong scent. All helping the spirits to find their way back.

"You want to have like the elements of earth here because that's part of this world," she said.

In Mexico, these celebrations take place in the cemeteries near the gravestones and tombs of the dead.

