KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With school starting soon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has announced a fun, back to school event for the whole family.

School Mania, the first event for Jacobs' as County Mayor, allows students to pick up free school supplies, have a Shoney's KidCare ID made, and enjoy activities, special programs and much more.

It will be held Monday, Aug. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park.

School Mania is free and open to all Knox County Citizens.