MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Every day millions of people travel in their vehicles carrying what some would call the most precious cargo, our children.

According to the CDC, injuries due to transportation are the leading cause of death for children. Nationwide, nearly 1.5 million children are passengers in vehicle crashes each year.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan are joining together to hold a child safety seat clinic Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.

Qualified child passenger safety seat technicians will offer assistance in properly installing the seats into vehicles.

Studies suggest that child safety seats reduce the likelihood of infants (under one year) being killed in a vehicle crash by 71 percent and toddlers (one to four years old) by 54 percent.

The clinic is a chance to verify that your child's safety seat fits your vehicle, your child, and is accurately and securely anchored in the vehicle.

Several safety clinics will take place throughout the year.