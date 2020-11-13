Therapists give tips on talking politics and pandemic with family

With Thanksgiving right in the middle of a divisive election season, tensions around the dinner table may be high. Therapists encourage healthy coping conversations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a stressful and divisive election season. With Thanksgiving approaching, people have been thinking about how to talk about hot-button topics with family.

Even though family members and friends may not agree with each other when it comes to politics and the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn't mean families need to avoid the hard topics.

Ashley Curry is the co-owner and Cristina Moorehead is a licensed therapist at Down to Earth Services in West Knoxville. They say they've seen an increase in people worried about the current state of the world and how to talk about it with family.

"The pandemic and the election being in the same year has created a lot of that very black-and-white thinking for a lot of people in the community and maneuvering that is really hard," Curry said.

Curry talks with teens and young adults, while Moorehead speaks primarily with trauma patients and adults. They both predicted they would get more concerns over the election.

"The biggest thing I've noticed, especially with my young adult population is differing views with parents and how to cope with how that difference looks," Curry said.

Both therapists encourage setting conversation boundaries before engaging in that tension at the table.

"Are you even comfortable having that conversation with your family over Thanksgiving? If it's off-limits, let your family know," Moorehead said. "Try to focus on the common interest of the family and what brings all of you together for the holidays."

These hot-button topics aren't a requirement to discuss. It's okay to divert away from them during holiday conversations. But, if you are okay stepping into conflict, keep your cool.

"If you're yelling at each other, you're not gonna get your point across and you might even reinforce some stereotypes," Moorehead said. "So try to take a deep breath when you respond and try to check in with your own thoughts and emotions."

Their tips may help serve as food for thought during a divisive time at the dinner table.