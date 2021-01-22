Chick-fil-A spicy grilled chicken sandwich debuts Monday

The new sandwich will hit menus at participating locations nationwide Jan. 25.

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is spicing up its menu with a new spicy grilled chicken sandwich.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants beginning Jan. 25.

The new sandwich is marinated in spicy seasoning and served on a multigrain bun with Colby-jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. It was previously tested in select cities, and now will be available to customers nationwide.

"While our guests already love our spicy menu, we wanted to offer a grilled twist that allows them to enjoy the layers of bold flavors," said chef Angela Wadlington. "Our Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich got great feedback from guests in our test markets, so we knew we needed to expand the offering to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide."

The restaurant is also adding a creamy cilantro lime sauce to pair with the sandwich and other menu items.