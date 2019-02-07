KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Talk about a game changer.

You can now get hot, fresh, delicious doughnuts delivered to your door.

Iconic doughnut makers Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service. According to Krispy Kreme, there are 100 participating stores in 15 states, including right here in East Tennessee.

Participating Knoxville-area stores include the Cumberland Ave., Kingston Pike and N. Broadway locations.

For now, you can only order dozens, Brew Boxes and bottled drinks. An order must cost at least $7.99 to get the delivery service, and fees for that will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme also said on its website its currently in the process of rolling out online ordering to all of its locations, and that that should be finished everywhere by the end of 2019.

How far will they deliver? Krispy Kreme said they are aiming for a delivery range of five miles within its shops.

