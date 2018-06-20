This sweet refreshing recipe is part cocktail, party dessert... and totally delicious!

Serves 8 (4 adults and 4 kids)

Ingredients:

1 limes, cut into 8 wedges

½ cup sugar

2 pints lime sorbet

4 shots tequila

1 cup lime soda

Directions:

Rub the lime wedges around the rims of 8 stemmed glasses.

Pour sugar into a small mound.

Turn each glass upside down and dip the rims in the sugar to coat.

Place 2 scoops of sorbet in each glass and pour 1 shot of tequila over the top for the adults. Pour lime soda over the top for the kids. Serve with a spoon.

