KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:

3 ears of par cooked sweet corn, cut off the cob.

Cherry tomatoes halved

1 banana and 1/2 jalapeno pepper diced without seeds and ribs

Sliced carrots

Cubed English cucumber

1 green onion diced

2 stalks of celery diced

1/4 head of chopped purple cabbage

7 radishes diced

1 crown of broccoli chopped

Steps:

1. Mix all veggies together gently in a bowl

2. Drizzle with Sweet Vidalia dressing and garnish with fresh parsley and feta cheese