KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Naples Italian Restaurant in West Knoxville will soon undergo some changes, starting with new owners.

Bob and Becky Luper have owned the popular restaurant for decades and plan to retire at the end of March.

They will be selling the business to new owners, but say that aside from cosmetic changes -- the restaurant and its atmosphere will live on.

"While we have created so many lifelong memories and thoroughly enjoyed our ownership and careers operating Naples, it is time for us to pass the torch on to another family to continue the Naples tradition," Bob Luper said.

The two said they had been discussing this for months, and decided to hand the reigns over to the Anderson family -- who operated Mulligan's at Gettysvue and currently operate the Tennessee Tap House in West Knoxville.

Chuck Naples and Ray Ward originally opened the restaurant back in 1971. Bob's brother Steve Luper had been an accountant for the restaurant originally, which eventually the Lupers invested into it in 1981 and Bob and Becky assumed ownership.

"While we will miss the friendships and fellowship that we have shared over the years, we are very excited that Naples will continue operating," Becky said.

Don Anderson said some changes that could be in the works soon will include adding wood fire-pizza, Sunday brunch, and potentially enlarging the bar area or patio. Anderson said the changes will be 'slight improvements,' and that the menu and servers will remain familiar.