One Nashville restaurant is paying homage to everyone's favorite queen of country music, Dolly Parton, with a new burger, NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

Dino's Restaurant unveiled its "Dolly Burger" on Instagram and Facebook on Monday.

The burger is described as a "Porter Road Butcher grass-fed beef patty blended with 25% cremini mushrooms, served with a honey marinated squash & carrot slaw, lettuce, tomato" and topped with "homemade garlic Szechuan aioli."

The restaurant said it created the burger as an "ode to Dolly". It even has a little Dolly toothpick on top!

The self-proclaimed dive bar is located on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville and specializes in "fine food and cold beer." It claims it's the oldest dive bar in the area, staying "true to its roots" by serving up classic burgers and fries as the "neighborhood watering hole for locals and visitors alike."

Dino's award-winning cheeseburger is known across the country-- but it'll only set you back $6.

News4 has reached out to Dino's Restaurant to find out how the Dolly Burger was conceptualized and got it's name, as well as if the menu item will be permanent.