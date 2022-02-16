Officials announce new 'Adventurefuls' cookie ahead of Girl Scout Cookies season in East TN

The 'Adventureful' cookie is inspired by brownies with a caramel-flavored cream and a hint of sea salt, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a matter of days, people will have the chance to fill their cabinets with rare treats available only during certain times of the year. Girl Scout Cookie season is fast approaching.

And this year, the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians announced a new kind of cookie available for anyone who wants to pick up a box or three. It's called 'Adventurefuls' and they said it is inspired by brownies with a caramel-flavored cream with a hint of sea salt.

The cookies will be available on Feb. 25, along with other favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas and S'mores cookies. Girl Scouts will set up booths at businesses across the community and will follow health and safety guidelines, according to officials.

People will also be able to ship cookies directly to their door through the Digital Cookies platform. Through this website, people can place orders for boxes to be delivered or picked up. They also have an app on iOS and Android devices to help people find booths near them.

Individual girl scouts can also share virtual cookie booth links with people, so people can purchase directly from them and support their work in the scouts.