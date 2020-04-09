Return of the quesalupa will start at Taco Bells in Knoxville

As part of a menu revamp, Taco Bell is dropping some favorites but bringing back some old ones.

Taco Bell is finalizing a new menu, and while some fans may never get over the loss of favorites like the Mexican Pizza or the Meximelt, the restaurant may bring an old favorite back.

The chain said it will start test marketing the quesalupa at Taco Bells in Knoxville.

The cross between a quesadilla and a chalupa was first introduced in 2016. It's a shell stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, and stuffed taco ingredients like beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

It was dropped from the menu a few years later.

The test will kick off on Sept. 24.