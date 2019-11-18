KARNS, Tenn. — As we approach Thanksgiving and the season of giving, some of East Tennessee's young people saw some early goodwill Sunday.

A team of volunteers visited the Tennessee Children's Home in Karns to install a brand new basketball goal.

Richard Johnston, the center's executive director, said many of their boys come from broken or abusive homes, and positive examples set by people in the community go a long way.

"When they see actions such as the organization that's out here doing this, then they can understand that there's people in the community that aren't trying to get them, not trying to push them aside but actually trying to help them," said Johnston.

A staff member with the center shared a photo of the old goal post that was bent and broken asking people to help get them a new one. That's when the community stepped up to get the new one.

If you want to help the young men at the Tennessee Children's Home, you can visit their website.

