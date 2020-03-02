A little more than 10 years ago a massive earthquake struck Haiti, killing thousands.

It also set off a local effort to get orphaned children home to their adopted families in Knoxville.

"One day there's an earthquake and everything changed," says Mark Zimmerman, pastor at Whitestone Church, which helped led the effort.

Today, a decade later, five of the six children still live in Knoxville and are doing great.

Wousami, Islande and Valancia, three of the children on that flight, reflected with 10News anchor Russell Biven on Monday.

"I remember when I entered that door everybody was holding up signs welcoming us home," says Valancia, who goes back to Haiti once a year to see family and help.

Wousami plays basketball and football at Fulton High School. He doesn't take any of his time in the United States for granted.

"Oh, I'm blessed. I'm blessed. I want to thank the Lord," he says.

Islande hopes to be a dental hygienist.

"If I was in Haiti, I wouldn't get to go to college or even three eat three times a day... so I'm grateful for that," she says.

There were supposed to be seven orphans coming to Knoxville in 2010, but tragically, one of them named Atonie was killed in the earthquake. Today, her memory lives on through her little sister.

"Her sister was adopted and is here now in Knoxville," says Zimmerman.

In fact, since the final six arrived 10 years ago, 29 other orphans from Haiti have been adopted by families in Knoxville.

"It's pretty amazing what one step of faith can lead to," says Zimmerman. "I mean, ten years later it still blows me away."

