KCSO posted pictures of its 16 current K-9s and their handlers on Facebook and asked you to pick out "the most beautiful/handsomest good doggo."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — To honor the 30th anniversary of its K-9 division, the Knox County Sheriff's Office held a little friendly competition with the help of the community.

KCSO posted pictures of its 16 current K-9s and their handlers on Facebook and wanted people to pick out "the most beautiful/handsomest good doggo."

After voting closed Friday, K-9 Blu the Hounddog and his incredibly floppy ears took home top dog!