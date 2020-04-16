CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Monday, seven City of Knoxville Fire Department firefighters were deployed to Hamilton County to assist first responders there following severe weather that killed residents, injured dozens more and did widespread damage, according to the city.

KFD Capt. Paul Trumpore, a Chaplain, was tapped to manage the Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike Force that is addressing mental trauma in the Chattanooga area.

On Wednesday, a crew from the City of Knoxville’s Public Service Department, six equipment operators and a supervisor, began a four-day deployment in Hamilton County, according to the city.

They’re using four Knoxville knucklebooms to remove downed trees in East Brainerd, hit hard by a tornado.

￼”Whenever we can send mutual aid to a sister city, as part of an emergency response, it’s good to help out,” said Public Service Director Chad Weth. “They would do the same for us if we were hit hard.￼”

