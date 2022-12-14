Knoxville Firefighters Association unloads carloads of coats, donating to children across city

Firefighters unloaded the cars, giving around 350 coats to children at seven schools across Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Firefighters Association unloaded carloads of coats for children across the city Wednesday morning.

They gave around 350 coats to children at seven schools across the city, including Chilhowee Intermediate School and Dogwood Elementary School, according to the KFA Twitter page.

They said the coat donations were part of a partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that makes brand-new coats and shoes for children in need.

"We know that it can be real frigid here in East Tennessee and kids shouldn't have to worry about being warm as they're trying to learn, and so we decided let's provide coats, and that's one worry that they don't have to worry about," said Larry McAfee, the president of the Local 65 chapter.