Knoxville teen's wish for improvements at Kodak bird park granted through Make-A-Wish

KODAK, Tenn. — Throughout a Knoxville teen's cancer treatments, he said he found solace at a state birding park.

Campbell Maben is a Knoxville 18-year-old who recently graduated from L&N STEM Academy. He attends the University of Tennessee and is battling cancer. He connected with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee and on Saturday, his wish came true.

It was a simple request — to give back to the park that brought him peace during challenging times. So, Make-A-Wish went to work there and started adding the improvements he asked for.

They held a ribbon-cutting event for a new information kiosk, one of the improvements that Friends of Seven Islands State Birding Park has asked for. They also added picnic tables, which were part of Campbell's wish.

These wishes are meant to inspire strength and hope as children face critical conditions. By granting wishes, the organization also hopes to unite neighbors, friends and communities to create life-changing experiences.

They hope that these experiences translate to better outcomes as children between 2-and-a-half years old and 18 years old face treatment.

The park where Campbell found solace while going through treatment is home to more than 190 species of birds, encompassing 416 acres along the French Broad River. It is located in Kodak and even has views of the Great Smoky Mountains.