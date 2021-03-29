Neighbors come together to help each other amid Campbell Co. flooding

Floodwaters throughout rural areas of Campbell County rose quickly overnight, leaving many farmers and rural homes in serious danger.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — As heavy rain and floods hit the region on Sunday morning, the Lafollette area of Campbell County was hit hard.

As soon as drivers got to the downtown area of LaFollette, the hazardous conditions become more and more apparent.

Floodwaters throughout rural areas of Campbell County rose quickly overnight, leaving many farmers and rural homes in serious danger.

It wasn't just structures that were in danger, for some, it was their livestock.

Ron McCullah has land near the Stinking Creek area, and high waters made it hard for him to get there in time overnight. A nearby neighbor to the farm played the role of hero overnight, guiding multiple cows from low-lying pastureland to higher ground.

In doing so, the good-Samaritan may have saved McCullah's cattle.

The good works didn't stop there. McCullah wasted little time paying it forward.

Ruby Wilson and her husband live just down the road from his farmland. While raging waters were close to their property, their house wasn't in quite as much danger.

However, the water carried rocks, mud and other debris to the end of their road. It created a miniature barricade, stopping many without raised vehicles from leaving their homes.

Waiting for help could have taken hours or even days so McCullah used some of his farming equipment to resolve the situation. He took his tractor along with a scoop attachment and shoveled the debris out of the way so that cars could get through.

Though the water won't disappear overnight and neither will the pain of damaged property across the region, one thing remains very clear.