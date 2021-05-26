x
Heartwarming

Reunited: Dog returned to owner after she was stolen during a car theft

The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society announced that Jolene and her owner were reunited Wednesday.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A man was reunited with his best friend Wednesday after she was stolen on Friday. Officials said the dog was inside a man's car as it was stolen.

The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society said that Jolene, a lab/pit mix who was wearing a pink collar with a bell, was brought in on Monday as a stray found on Springvale Road. They tried to call a phone number on her tag, but couldn't reach her owner.

As it turns out, she was in a car that was stolen in North Carolina. The owner's phone was also in the car which prevented the animal shelter from reaching him, according to officials.

The car was stolen on Friday along with his medication. According to reports, he left his car running to keep Jolene cool before going inside a Dollar General store. 

Luckily, people shared Morristown Hamblen Humane Society's original post about finding Jolene. Eventually, her owner was found and notified that she was safe and waiting to reunite with him.

Some reporting for this story was from WCYB in Bristol.

Such a happy ending!! We learned last night that Jolene, who was brought in as a stray on Monday, had been inside a car...

Posted by Morristown Hamblen Humane Society on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

