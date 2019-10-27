KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dave Moore is a former Lenoir City High School football coach who has worked with the University of Tennessee for decades on character education while promoting CARE-365, a Christian ministry dedicated to helping people in need.

He drives a station wagon decked out with all things orange and white called "The Tennessee Truckster."

At every home game, Coach Moore gives fans from the visiting team rides to the stadium in his vehicle. It’s his way of showing southern hospitality.

Saturday's game against South Carolina was different.

Moore had Gamecock starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski's parents, Mark and Kym, in his backseat.

Mark founded Hilinski's Hope, an organization dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health issues in student-athletes, after his son Tyler, a former Washington State quarterback, committed suicide in January 2018.

Tennessee Truckster, fans pay tribute to Hilinski's Hope Coach Moore with Mark Hilinski

South Carolina fans hold up three fingers at the beginning of the third quarter during home games to honor Tyler, who wore the number 3 jersey and support Ryan. Vol fans were encouraged to join in on Saturday.

RELATED: Vol fan encourages Neyland to raise three fingers at start of third quarter for mental illness awareness

Coach Moore added Hilinski's Hope signs to the Truckster's doors and roof to show his support as he drove Mark and Kym to Neyland.

RELATED: Tennessee scores big in 41-21 win against South Carolina