Knoxville — One of Knoxville's favorite holiday traditions will open the day after Thanksgiving in Market Square.

The Holidays on Ice open-air skating rink opens this year from November 23 until January 6.

Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for kids age 12 and under. You can get a season pass for $50 (adults) and $35 (kids) dollars. That price includes entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on the ice!

Because the ice rink isn't covered, it will be closed during bad weather. You should check the rink's Facebook page for the latest info or call them at 865-215-4423.

RINK HOURS:

Regular Hours November 23, 2018 - December 16, 2018

Monday through Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

**Saturday December 15: 1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Weather permitting the Cool Sports Mites and Mini Mites will hold their Winter Classic Tournament at Holidays on Ice on Market Square from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Extended Hours December 17, 2018 - December 30, 2018

Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Knoxville Ice SkatingHours January 2, 2019 - January 6, 2019

Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours for

Christmas & New Years:

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

December 26: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Years Eve: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New Years Day: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PARKING

Parking is free at all city-owned garages after 6 p.m. on weekdays and throughout the weekend, except for specific special events. City-owned garages include the Locust Street Garage, the State Street Garage and the Market Square Garage.

