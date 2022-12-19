'Celebrating is something our larger community does' | Jewish school in Knoxville celebrates Hanukkah with students

The Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School hosted a Hanukkah celebration on the first day of the eight-day holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish school in Knoxville hosted a celebration with students on Sunday to mark the first day of Hanukkah.

The eight-day holiday officially started at sundown on Sunday, and the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School hosted a celebration with its young students. Students between kindergarten and the fifth grade lit a menorah together with community elders.

Some of the leaders at the school said that by having grandparents involved with the celebration, students could learn more about the holiday.

"What's really special about today is we have special friends, grandparents who come and celebrate with our students. So, they see celebrating is something our larger community does," said Miriam Esther Wilhelm, the head of the school.

There will be other festivities in Knoxville during Hannukah, too. On Wednesday, will gather at around 5 p.m. for a Menorah Parade. During the parade, people will decorate their cars with menorahs and enjoy a new route ending at World's Fair Park.

There, they will light a giant menorah to commemorate the fourth night of Hanukkah.