Mission of Hope kicks off Blue Barrel and Cyber Barrel donation drive, hoping to help more kids than ever

People across East Tennessee may notice some blue barrels in storefronts and businesses, where they can place donations. They can also donate online.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holiday season has arrived in East Tennessee. Mission of Hope is placing some of its annual Blue Barrels in businesses and storefronts across the region, collecting donations of clothes and toys for children. Those gifts will be given to kids during the holidays, ensuring they have something to open regardless of their family's finances.

They are also collecting donations digitally. People can view the Mission of Hope's registries at Walmart, Target and Amazon, browsing the different toys, clothes and items they were hoping to be able to give to children this year.

They said they needed food that doesn't come in glass containers, clothing and toys for children up to eighth grade. They also said they need hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap.

"It's now Christmastime at the Mission of Hope, and this year we're trying to help more students, family members and siblings than ever before," said Emmette Thompson, the former executive director of the nonprofit.