Santa to stop by the Cansler Family YMCA Saturday morning

Families will be able to the grab some breakfast while visiting with Santa Claus at the YMCA.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A holiday tradition will return to a Knoxville YMCA on Saturday — a visit from Santa Claus.

From 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. families at the community center will be able to enjoy a festive morning filled with fun. They will provide pancakes, sausage, juice and milk for families so that families can enjoy a filling holiday breakfast.

Organizers also said visitors should feel free to wear their Christmas pajamas or any other kind of holiday clothes. People should dress for the occasion though — they will be meeting Saint Nicholas himself.

Families will be able to get photos with Santa before leaving, and children will be able to tell him their Christmas wishes.

He will be stopping by the Cansler Family YMCA at 616 Jessamine Street. The event is free for members of the YMCA, and $12 per person for guests. Families will be able to get pictures and food for $25.